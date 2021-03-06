Editors Guild of India raises doubts over Centre's media ethics code

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Saturday raised serious concerns over the Centre’s notification of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 issued last week. According to EGI, these regulations will “fundamentally alter” and put “unreasonable restrictions” over digital media and therefore urged the government to take back these rules.

The EGI said that the government cannot “overwhelm India’s constitutional safeguards for free media.”

The new rules, “fundamentally alter how publishers of news operate over the Internet and have the potential to seriously undermine media freedom in India,” it added. The EGI statement read: “They empower the Union Government to block, delete, or modify published news anywhere in the country without any judicial oversight and mandate all publishers to establish a grievance redressal mechanism.”