ED to oppose ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's move in court

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will oppose in court move of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh who on Sunday had approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from 'coercive action' in the case, the agency officials said on Monday.

"We will oppose Deshmukh's plea in the court," said an ED official.

The ED on Saturday had issued summons for the third time to Deshmukh, asking him to appear before the agency on July 5, to record his statement in connection with the money laundering case registered against him. The agency also issued summons to Deshmukh’s son Hrishikesh in the same case asking him to record his statement on July 6.

Deshmukh has twice skipped ED summons stating that the agency should provide him the documents and ECIR copy pertaining to the case. He has also expressed willingness for any audio-visual interaction.

The agency had issued summons to Deshmukh first on June 26 and then on June 29, but the NCP leader had sent a written communication stating that the proceedings against him have been “initiated at the behest of certain individuals who are themselves guilty of grave offences and have dubious antecedents… a particular political party that seeks to abuse power and authority for vested interest”.

On June 25, the ED had arrested Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On June 28, Nagpur-based advocate Tarun Parmar had visited the ED office to record his statement in connection with the case. He had reportedly complained to the agency on June 19, accusing Deshmukh and a few others of money laundering.