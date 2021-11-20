ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on November 24 in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on November 24 in connection with a money laundering case. This is the third summons issued by ED to Gawali.

The agency officials had earlier asked Gawali to appear before them on October 20 to get her statement recorded in connection with the probe. However she failed to do so, citing health issues.

The ED had last month arrested Gawali's close associate Saeed Khan in the said case.

In August, the agency had carried out searches at multiple locations in Washim district in connection with the case. At least seven premises linked to Gawali were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). One of the searched places was the trust's office in Washim's Risod area.



In July, social activist Harish Sharada had filed a petition before the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court against Bhavana Gawali and others, alleging misappropriation of public funds and embezzlement by misusing powers in obtaining grants and funds with respect to Shri Balaji Sahakari Particle Board Karkhana at Risod. Sharada also complained to the ED and requested a probe into the matter.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:21 PM IST