ED summon to Sanjay Raut's wife triggers row in Maharashtra — here's the full list of MVA leaders called by the probe agency in 2020

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha for questioning in connection with the PMC Bank money laundering case on December 29.

Varsha Raut has been asked to appear before the federal agency in Mumbai. This is the third summons issued to her after she skipped the earlier two on health grounds, according to ED officials.

Meanwhile, her husband and senior leader of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut, has alleged that central agencies were being used as "weapons" to "destabilise" the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur that whoever speaks against policies or leaders of the BJP is facing action from the central agencies.

He said the use of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for "political purposes" had never happened in Maharashtra.

Another senior NCP leader Praful Patel told reporters that several people are now getting notices from the ED.

Here are all the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders who have faced the wrath of the ED this year:

Eknath Khadse (NCP)