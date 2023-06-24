ED Searches Premises Linked To NCP Leader Jayant Patil In Connection With ₹1000 Crore Money Laundering Case

NCP leader Jayant Patil | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 14 premises in Western Maharashtra, including the office of Rajarambapu Sahakari Bank Ltd (RSBL) in Sangli, as part of a money laundering investigation involving approximately Rs 1,000 crore dating back a decade. The ED suspects that the NCP state unit president, Jayant Patil, is connected to the case.

The searches revealed links to a chartered accountant (CA) who allegedly assisted companies in converting legitimate funds into illegitimate cash through fictitious business transactions. The investigation also uncovered instances of unreported cash withdrawals and the use of forged documents.

ED Unearths Suspicious Transactions

The ED's investigation focused on a CA suspected of aiding companies in converting lawful funds into cash, primarily to cover undisclosed expenses and bribe payments, a report in Times of India stated. Prominent local businesses were among the suspected companies involved, as per sources familiar with the matter. The CA reportedly operated multiple shell companies, using them to open bank accounts and facilitate fraudulent transactions by submitting forged documents.

RSBL's Alleged Involvement

The investigation revealed that RSBL, the Rajarambapu Sahakari Bank, was involved in concealing crucial information related to the suspicious transactions. The ED discovered that numerous accounts were opened at the bank using counterfeit Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. Substantial sums were then transferred to these accounts under false pretenses, followed by cash withdrawals that went unreported to the authorities.

NCP Leader's Association

Jayant Patil, the NCP state unit president, is allegedly connected to the money laundering case. However, he has not responded to requests for comment regarding the ED's searches and the ongoing investigation.

Origins of the Money Laundering Case

The three-year-old money laundering case originated from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the goods and service tax department in 2011. The FIR pertained to fraudulent claims of value-added tax. The CA in question purportedly issued fake bills and invoices to companies, falsely showing the sale of raw materials.

The companies would then transfer funds to the shell company accounts in RSBL via Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). After deducting his commission, the CA would return the money to the companies in cash. Notably, substantial cash withdrawals, some amounting to Rs 30 crore, were deemed highly suspicious and in violation of regulatory guidelines.

ED Suspects Bank Management Involvement

Based on their findings, the ED suspects the bank management's involvement in facilitating the suspicious transactions. Consequently, the agency decided to search the bank premises to gather further evidence. Initially, the bank was not named as an accused party in the 2011 police case, but during the ED's investigation, evidence surfaced indicating the bank's role in enabling the opening of shell company accounts and facilitating dubious transactions.