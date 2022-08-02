ED searches at two locations in Mumbai in Patra Chawl case | ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at two locations in Mumbai in connection with the Patra Chawl money laundering case. The searches, claimed agency sources, were related to the cash transactions connected with the case. The agency is also likely to make enquiries with a few persons soon in connection with the ongoing case, sources said.



According to the ED, during the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl and during the period 2010-11 onwards, Sanjay Raut purchased land parcels under eight agreements situated at Kihim Beach, Alibaug.



"These agreements were made in the name of Swapna Patkar and Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha. Swapna Patkar in her statement has stated that for acquiring these plots, cash amounts were paid to sellers," the ED has alleged.



"Some of the sellers have confirmed receipt of these cash components above the cheque amount received in these transactions. The source of cash payment made is Pravin Raut. Sanjay Raut however had denied paying any cash to the land owners," the agency claimed, stating that Raut had also allegedly threatened the sellers to sell their land situated at Kihim Beach.



ED has initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered against M/s Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd (GACPL), Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Kumar Wadhawan and others on basis of a complaint filed by Executive Engineer, MHADA in March 2018, relating to irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl Project at Goregaon by GACPL and others.



In April this year, ED had provisionally attached immovable properties totalling to Rs 11.15 crore under the provisions of PMLA in the case. The attached assets were in the form of lands held by Pravin Raut, former director of GACPL at Palghar, Saphale, Padga, a flat at Dadar of Varsha Raut and plots at Kihim beach, Alibaug.



The investigation had revealed that GACPL was entrusted with the development of the Patra Chawl Project for the rehabilitation of 672 tenants. During the relevant time Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhwan and Pravin Raut were the Directors of GACPL. A tripartite agreement was signed between society, MHADA and GACPL. According to the agreement, the developer was to provide the flats to 672 tenants and develop flats for MHADA and thereafter the remaining area to be sold by the developer. The directors of GACPL allegedly misled MHADA and managed to sell the FSI to 9 developers and collected approximately Rs 901.79 crore without constructing the rehab portion for 672 displaced tenants and the MHADA portion, the ED's probe had revealed.



Further GACPL had also launched one project namely Meadows and took the booking amount of around Rs 138 crore from flat buyers. The total proceeds of the crime allegedly generated by Directors of GACPL through the illegal activities were approximately Rs 1039.79 crore. The part of the proceeds of crime was further transferred to close associates, officials claimed.