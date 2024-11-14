 ED Raids 24 Locations In Maharashtra, Gujarat In Malegaon-Based Trader's Fake Bank Accounts Case; Accused Cheated 12 Unemployed Youths
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiED Raids 24 Locations In Maharashtra, Gujarat In Malegaon-Based Trader's Fake Bank Accounts Case; Accused Cheated 12 Unemployed Youths

ED Raids 24 Locations In Maharashtra, Gujarat In Malegaon-Based Trader's Fake Bank Accounts Case; Accused Cheated 12 Unemployed Youths

ED raided in key cities including Malegaon, Nashik and Mumbai in Maharashtra, and Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat. The raids were part of the investigation into the money laundering case of a Malegaon-based trader who funnelled over Rs 125 crore through illicit transactions.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate | File Photo

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thirsday launched a major crackdown across Maharashtra and Gujarat in a high-stakes money laundering probe of a Malegaon-based trader, accused of misused bank accounts of various people to carry our transactions worth more than Rs 100 crore. The accused, identified as Siraj Ahmed has opened accounts of 12 unemployed youths to carry out illicit transactions.

As per the statement released by the ED, Ahmed had collected Aadhar and Pan cards of the youngsters on pretext of securing jobs at Malegaon market committee and opened shell companies for banking transactions in the accounts of the unsuspecting youngsters.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Nashik Police Probe 'Sudden' Deposits Of ₹125 Crore In Malegaon...
article-image

The magnitude of the money-laundering case can be understood as the ED's 24 searches included key cities like Malegaon, Nashik, and Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat. The charges are pressed under relevant sections and an FIR is registered by Malegaon Police against the local trader, Siraj Ahmed Harun Meman.

As per preliminary information, the ED raids are being conducted at 13 premises in Ahmedabad, 3 locations in Surat, 2 places in Malegaon, and 5 locations each in Nashik and Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC Releases IFS Mains Admit Card 2024; Exam Begins November 24
UPSC Releases IFS Mains Admit Card 2024; Exam Begins November 24
Who Is Om Birla's Son-In-Law, Aneesh Rajani? All You Need To Know About IAS Anjali Birla's Husband
Who Is Om Birla's Son-In-Law, Aneesh Rajani? All You Need To Know About IAS Anjali Birla's Husband
PV Sindhu Exits In Pre-Quarters Of Japan Masters, India's Campaign Ends
PV Sindhu Exits In Pre-Quarters Of Japan Masters, India's Campaign Ends
AP LAWCET Counselling 2024: Registration Window For Phase 2 Opens; Check Important Dates HERE
AP LAWCET Counselling 2024: Registration Window For Phase 2 Opens; Check Important Dates HERE
Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For...
article-image

The FPJ had reported the Mysterious deposits of over Rs 12-15 crore each in the accounts of 12 unemployed youths totalling over Rs 125 crore in Malegaon Merchant Bank, Nashik last week.

The sudden influx of huge deposits in the cooperative bank after the announcement of the assembly elections in Maharashtra led the Nashik Rural police to launch probe into the source of the funds and motives behind the irregularities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kanhaiya Kumar draws BJP Ire After Comment On Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta

Kanhaiya Kumar draws BJP Ire After Comment On Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta

ED Raids 24 Locations In Maharashtra, Gujarat In Malegaon-Based Trader's Fake Bank Accounts Case;...

ED Raids 24 Locations In Maharashtra, Gujarat In Malegaon-Based Trader's Fake Bank Accounts Case;...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi To Interact With BJP Workers In 'Mera Booth Sabse...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi To Interact With BJP Workers In 'Mera Booth Sabse...

Legal Challenges & Political Shifts: Sunil Kedar In The Spotlight Amid Assembly Elections

Legal Challenges & Political Shifts: Sunil Kedar In The Spotlight Amid Assembly Elections

Nagpur Central, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP's Pravin Datke To Take On Congress's Bunty...

Nagpur Central, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP's Pravin Datke To Take On Congress's Bunty...