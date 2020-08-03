ED quizzes CA Sandeep Sridhar in Sushant case

Mumbai: Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case involving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of the investigative agency reached the residence of Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar.

According to a top ED official, Sridhar, the long time Chartered Accountant of Sushant Singh Rajput is being questioned about the financial transactions of the late actor.

The official also said that the agency has summoned Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's CA Ritesh Shah for questioning on Tuesday at its office in Mumbai.

The action comes in the wake of a case registered by the ED on Friday against Rhea and her family members.

The ED has registered a money laundering case over transactions worth Rs 15 crore related to the alleged suicide of Sushant.

The development comes amid the complaint of K.K. Singh, father of Sushant, to Bihar Police against actress Rhea. The ED has named Rhea and her family members in the case on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR. The official said that in the coming days the agency will summon a number of people for questioning in the case.

The ED on Thursday sought details of the FIR registered against Rhea by the Bihar Police and the details of two companies owned by Sushant and Rhea's family from the banks. The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik is a director, the source added.

Sushant's father lodged an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor's death. Sushant's father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant's family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.