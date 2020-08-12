Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED questions actor's sister Meetu Singh; friend, ex-manager record statements

Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh in connection with the money-laundering case levelled by the family against actor Rhea Charaborty.

The family has alleged that Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family had siphoned off his money. Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani and former manager Shruti Modi also gave their statements.

Singh is the first member of the actor's family, who arrived at the ED office for questioning. Rajput’s family has alleged that Chakraborty, her brother, father, mother, manager Shruti Modi and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have siphoned off Rs 15 crore from his account.

The ED expects to shed some light on her brother's finances. Surprisingly, Singh, a Goregaon resident, did not come when called by the Mumbai Police earlier citing personal reasons.

The ED is also questioning Rajput's former and Chakraborty's current manager Shruti Modi, who has also been named in the FIR filed by the late actor's father KK Singh. Similar enquiries were made by the ED with Rajput's flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani, who had alleged that Singh and his family had pressured him to give a false statement against Chakraborty.

So far, the ED has questioned Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, her brother Showik, manager Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda, Siddhartha Pithani along with Rajput and Chakraborty's CAs in connection to the money laundering probe.

While the ED probe is surrounded to investigate Chakraborty's income, investments, business and professional deals along with her property details, the ED has taken data from her phone and is also trying to retrieve some deleted data to ascertain if those deleted conversations on WhatsApp, which could explain any suspicious financial transactions.