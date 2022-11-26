ED plea against Raut bail: Justice Karnik recuses

File

Mumbai: Justice MS Karnik of the Bombay High Court on Friday recused from hearing the plea filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of bail granted to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in an alleged money laundering case related to redevelopment of Patra Chawl Project.

While recusing himself, Justice Karnik said it would be inappropriate for him to take up the matter and directed that it be listed before some other bench.

On November 9, the special court trying cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) granted bail to Raut. The special judge had made scathing observations in its order on the “pick-and-choose” attitude of the ED and said it made an “illegal” arrest of Raut, while letting the main accused go scot-free without arrest.

Within hours of Raut and his aide Pravin Raut getting bail, the ED had approached the HC challenging the bail order saying that the observations made therein were “uncalled for”.

On July 31, ED arrested Mr Raut in the Patra Chawl case.

The investigating agency alleged in its charge sheet that Rs1,034 crore proceeds of crime was involved in the case, of which Pravin Raut got Rs 112 crore. The ED charge sheet also named HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang.