ED notice ready against four people of Matoshree, claims Union Minister Narayan Rane

The ongoing war of words between Shiv Sena and BJP on Friday took a new twist after Union Minister Narayan Rane made an explosive claim that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) notice is ready against four people of Matoshree which is the residence of Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

‘’ED notice is ready for 4 people of Matoshree,’’ Rane said in a tweet. Rane though has not named anybody.

Rane further said, ‘’ Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian had not committed suicides but they were killed. Disha Salian was killed after gang rape. Both the cases will be re-investigated.’’

Rane’s tweet came two days after Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut lashed out at him claiming that the latter had joined the BJP after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an inquiry against him. Rane in his tweet asked Vinayak Raut after the ED reaches Matoshree and starts a probe where will your ‘’Boss’’ and you run.

Rane’s tweet caused a stir especially when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stepped up attacks against the ED over blackmailing and corruption. Raut is also making allegations against BJP for misuse of central probe agencies against the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders.

Rane had countered Raut’s charges and his announcements that the state Anti Corruption Bureau and Economic Office Wing will investigate corruption charges against BJP leaders. Rane, however, said that Raut should not forget that the central probe agencies will be roped in to step up probe against a slew of MVA leaders.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:09 PM IST