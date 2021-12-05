ED issues lookout notice against Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case: Report

ED has issued lookout notice against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, sources told ANI news agency.

Earlier today, the Housefull actress was stopped at Mumbai airport from leaving India over ₹ 200 crore extortion case, involving rumoured ex-boyfriend and conman Sukesh .

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case against con artists Sukesh Chandrasekar and his actor-wife Leena Paul.

Weeks after Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez denied being in a relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, her photo with him is going viral on social media platforms earlier this week.

In the mirror selfie, shared by Spotboye, the actress is seen kissing Sukesh on his cheek. Jacqueline holds him tight in the image.

Earlier this month, Jacqueline was in news another picture of the actress with Sukesh went viral. In the photo, Sukesh was seen standing behind Jacqueline as he kisses him on the cheek and they pose for a mirror selfie.

According to media reports, Sukesh had met Jacqueline about four times in Chennai and even arranged a private jet for her.

Earlier, Sukesh's lawyer, Anant Malik, had claimed that Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating each other.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 08:26 PM IST