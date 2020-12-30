ED gets a Pawarful lashing for notice

Two days after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed the BJP for the alleged misuse of Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its political opponents and their relatives, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar broke his silence and said it was a misuse of authority. He was referring to the ED summons sent to Raut’s wife Varsha.

“They even tried to give me a notice once but later withdrew. I was not even a member of the bank and I didn't have any account in that bank.”

Further, Pawar, who is an architect of the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra in November 2019, said BJP would not succeed to topple the state government despite its repeated efforts. He noted that government is stable and continue.

"It has been a year now since the MVA government assumed office. They (BJP) were to bring down the government in two months, then they were to do so in six months, then in eight months. But, nothing will happen,” Pawar said.

Pawar’s statement comes in the wake of BJP’s new deadlines for the fall of the MVA government citing internal contradictions. Further his comment comes close on the heels of Raut’s disclosure that some BJP leaders were threatening him saying that the government should not be allowed to continue.

“BJP leaders had a list of 22 legislators of the Congress and the NCP with them “who would be made to resign under the pressure of the Central investigating agencies,’’ he added.