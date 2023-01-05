ED files chargesheet against Maharashtra MLA Ratnakar Gutte in ₹635 crore money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against MLA Ratnakar Gutte in a money laundering case to the tune of ₹635 crore. The legislator was a chairman of Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Pvt. Ltd. (GSEL) that was allegedly involved in the offense.

The agency claims he had obtained loans in the names of farmers by using their documents and had done so through seven banks.

The banks are Bank of India, UCO bank, Andhra Bank, ICICI bank, RBC, Syndicate Bank and UBI bank. The MLA allegedly runs many sugar factories and his employees had collected identification documents from farmers for obtaining loans in their names.

The various banks had sanctioned over ₹772 crore and of this, ₹635 crore is claimed to have been disbursed in fictitious accounts created in the names of farmers and the money was allegedly siphoned off.

The agency has attached 22 immovable properties, movable properties and bank accounts of a worth to the tune of Rs. 255 crores. ₹272 crore is said to be pending for repayment.

