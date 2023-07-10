ED Conducts Searches In Maharashtra, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh, Freezes Accounts In Fake Investment Website Scam

Enforcement Directorate (ED) |

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at various places in Maharashtra, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh during the weekend in connection with a fake website scam. Cash amounting to ₹1.3 crore was seized and bank balances of ₹15.8 lakh were frozen during the searches.

The ED had initiated an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of an FIR registered by the Uttarakhand police against various persons regarding cheating through the fake website, www.glc.ltd, involved in luring public to invest in various online trades with the intent to cheat them.

The ED probe revealed that the funds collected online were transferred to other companies and individuals to be laundered outside India as remittance for imports. The probe identified companies namely M/s Digital Media & Entertainment, M/s Irongate Productions Pvt Ltd, M/s Shelly Cargo & Transport Private Limited, M/s Sunheri Exim Pvt Ltd etc. having with accounts with the State Bank of Mauritius, Nariman Point, in Mumbai.