ED attaches assets worth 7 crore of Jacqueline Fernandez in extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The attached assets include fixed deposit worth Rs 7.12 crore under Fernandez.

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is also mentioned in the chargesheet. Fatehi was gifted a BMW car and an iPhone by Sukesh worth over Rs 1 crore

As per reports from India Today, the ED has stated that Sukesh had given gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline using the extorted money.

The report added that he had also given funds amounting to around 173,000 US dollars and around 27,000 Australian Dollars to close family members of Jacqueline.

As per the chargesheet, Sukesh and Jacqueline have been talking to each other since January 2021. Sukesh used to speak to Jacqueline over his mobile phone even while he was in jail.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 01:30 PM IST