ED asked if it could defer recording statements of Lawyers' Collective members

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik was seized with a plea filed by the NGO run by senior advocates Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover, challenging the summons issued by the ED.

The trust urged the bench to adjourn the matter beyond Christmas and New Year vacations.

However, the additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the ED opposed the request and urged the bench not to allow any relief to the trust till January.

Singh said that the agency's officers were ready to come down to Mumbai from Delhi and record the statements of various persons related to the case.

The bench, however, sought to know why couldn't ED wait till the next date.

The judges have accordingly adjourned the matter till December 22 for ED's response.