ED action against Shripad Patankar: We will fight together the BJP's blatant misuse of central probe agencies, CM Uddhav Thackeray tells cabinet colleagues

A day after Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.25 crore of company promoted and controlled by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother in law Shripad Patankar, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday unanimously decided to take on BJP despite its move to target the government and leaders by deploying central probe agencies. Thackeray, who did not give his reaction after yesterday's ED action, told his cabinet colleagues "We will fight together."

Thackeray's response came after the cabinet colleagues strongly condemned the Ed move claiming it was done at the behest of BJP led government at the Centre. The Cabinet Ministers also claimed that BJP will continue to target the MVA by asking central probe agencies including ED, CBI and Income Tax to take actions.

A senior MVA Minister told the Free Press Journal," Yesterday's ED action has again proved that BJP is desperate to keep MVA leaders under scanner as it cannot topple the government. After ministers lashed put at BJP for its vendetta politics, CM intervened saying that we should not be deterred by actions by central probe agencies but will together fight it and counter BJP's attempt to destabilize the government."

Meanwhile, Thackeray hosted dinner for party ministers and legislators today at his official residence Varsha and told them to not to worry about BJP sponsored actions against the party leaders and MVA government in general. He also asked them to step up efforts to expose BJP's attempt to destabilize the government.

On the other hand, Congress also hosted dinners today for its ministers and legislators in the presence of state inchaege HK Patil. Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat and Nana Patole exorted legislators to unitedly fight BJP and foils their efforts to defame the MVA.

NCP, which had hosted dinner for its ministers and legislators, has decided to expose BJP's misuse of central probe agencies.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:05 PM IST