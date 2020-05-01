EC to conduct Maharashtra MLC elections on May 21

On Friday, Election Commission of India (ECI) said that the elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra will be conducted on May 21 in Mumbai.

The polls were deferred due to the spread of coronavirus. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year, has time till May 27 to get elected to the state legislature, failing which he will have to step down. Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari had requested the Election Commission on Thursday to declare polls for nine vacant seats to the state Legislative Council.