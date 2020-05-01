EC to conduct Maharashtra MLC elections on May 21

On Friday, Election Commission of India (ECI) said that the elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra will be conducted on May 21 in Mumbai.
The polls were deferred due to the spread of coronavirus. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year, has time till May 27 to get elected to the state legislature, failing which he will have to step down. Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari had requested the Election Commission on Thursday to declare polls for nine vacant seats to the state Legislative Council.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting it to declare polls to the nine vacant seats of the state Legislative Council "at the earliest".
Koshyari's decision to request the poll panel to hold elections comes despite the state cabinet's two recommendations to the him to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Upper House of the state legislature through the governor's quota. He has to get elected to either House of the legislature by May 27.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)