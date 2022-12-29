EC announces elections for 5 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on January 30 | PTI

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the biennial election schedule for five constituencies including two graduate and three teachers constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Elections will be held on January 30 for Nashik and Amravati graduates constituencies and for Konkan, Aurangabad and Nagpur teachers' constituencies. The code of conduct has been effective from today in these respective constituencies.

The election is necessary as the tenure of sitting members of the legislative council from these constituencies will be over on February 7. They are Dr Sudhir Tambe (Nashik Division Graduate Constituency), Dr Ranjit Patil (Amravati Division Graduate Constituency), Mr Vikram Kale (Aurangabad Division Teachers Constituency), Mr Nagorao Ganar (Nagpur Division Teachers Constituency) and Mr Balaram Patil (Konkan Division Teachers' Constituency) Member of Legislative Council.

The notification of this election will be issued on January 5, 2023, the last date for filing the nomination papers will be January 12, scrutiny of nominations on January 13 and withdrawal of nominations on January 16. The polling will take place on January 30 while counting on February 2.

Read Also Mumbai police prohibit unlicensed sale of fireworks in city