Ebrahim Alkazi: The final bow

One of India's tallest theatre legends, Ebrahim Alkazi, breathed his last at a New Delhi hospital, following cardiac failure on Tuesday. The “otherwise sturdy” nonagenarian theatre doyen, art connoisseur and collector had been hospitalised for over two days due to multiple age-related complications aggravated by memory loss, his daughter (also a much-respected director of Indian theatre and costume designer) Amal Allana told the media shortly after.

“The family had all gathered around his bed when he passed away,” she informed. Her brother and fellow theatre director Feisal Alkazi spoke of the great void his father's demise had left in the world of theatre and art. “It is rare to come by a legacy that has influenced so many generations for over seven decades,” he said, underlining how Alkazi had been active in theatre even before Independence.

“A perfectionist in everything he did, whether theatre, painting, as an art connoisseur, or as an educator, look at how his works continue to inspire several of our established actors who in turn have kept that legacy alive,” he observed.

Born in Pune in October 1925, to a Kuwaiti mother and Saudi Arabian father, Ebrahim Alkazi directed more than 50 plays and also groomed leading actors, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Rohini Hattangadi, Jyoti Subhash, Surekha Sikri, Nadira Babbar and Pankaj Kapur. “It is not for nothing that each of his proteges is known for their formidable craft, in which one can see glimpses of their teacher's signature style,” the late playwright Girish Karnad had told this writer in 2005. “If I wanted to take a name that embodies the best of Indian theatre, it can't be anyone but Ebrahim Alkazi,” he had categorically said.