Eating for a triathlon

If you believe that to be a triathlete, you have to follow a special diet, you are mistaken! While there is a common notion that it if you want to undertake endurance races, you have to plan your diet, in reality, several triathletes are often eating local cuisine instead of anything fancy or exotic.
India’s newest Iron Man Dr Swaroop Puranik is one such triathlete. Mumbai-based Dr Swaroop completed his second Iron Man North American Championship at Texas, USA on April 27. Prior to this, the 37-year-old had completed Iron Man 70.3 Championship in Dubai on February 1.
An Iron Man Triathlon is an extreme form of the Triathlon and consists of a 3.86-km swim, a 180-km bicycle ride and a 42.2-km marathon run, raced in that order and without a break.
It is widely considered the most gruelling one-day sporting events in the world, with a limited time of 16 hours to complete the race. Dr Swaroop has earned the title twice within the span of just three months.
Yet, if you ask Dr Swaroop what kind of diet regimen he follows, his answer will surprise you. He says he does not follow any strict diet routine! There is just one simple tip he follows: he believes in eating everything in moderation.
“I do not believe in following a very strict diet regime. I eat everything in proportion, but do not take an extreme diet approach to achieve a particular goal,” he mentions.
Dr Swaroop also ensures that he eats seasonal, traditional and locally grown food and never replaces them with any ‘exotic’ options. That is his mantra for a fit and healthy lifestyle.
“I don’t believe in replacing our regular, seasonal fruits with something like an avocado. Or I do not like to replace chapatis with quinoa,” he says.
His idea is simple. A local diet is the best. “I am a son of this soil. The nature and genetics here are a part of my making. So, my diet focuses a lot on local food. For breakfast, I like my upma, poha etc along with my daily cup of chai. Lunch and dinner is simple Indian food like roti , sabji, dal, chawal.
I don’t go overboard with too much junk food,” he explains. Dr Swaroop also says he likes to have his portion of sweets, but in moderation. The key for him is to always follow a balanced diet.
If you are looking to train for an endurance race, you too can follow some of these tips:
Eat good quality, local food
It is important to consume indigenous, locally-grown foods. Eating processed foods may not bring the right kind of nutrition. You should be eating what comes from your own soil.
African runners are known to eat a lot of cornmeal while European runners do not eat any corn. But that does not mean cornmeal is ideal for all runners. You have to eat the produce that is grown around you in your region.
Don’t avoid carbs
Many new runners or athletes tend to lower their carb intake which is not really needed. In fact if the carb intake is lowered, it may reduce your energy and could leave you feeling fatigued.
Carbohydrate intake has a clear connection with endurance performance and when that is reduced, there is a greater stress on your body. So, it is better not to cut down on eating whole grain foods.
Customise your diet
Your diet has to be largely related to your health history, food preferences, regional food habits and your body’s needs. A one-size fits all may not necessarily work when it comes to diet. It is important to personalise your diet and as an athlete, you need to eat according to your body needs and regular diet history.
If you have been advised to follow a gluten-free diet or any other fancy diet, you may want to rethink because elite athletes almost always follow a simple diet of local produce and regional foods instead of exotic items.
Eat in moderation
Eating mostly whole foods and including your other favourite foods in reasonable amounts is an effective way of achieving fitness. It is also a means to reach a good physique and attain your performance goals. Bottomline: You need not avoid your favourite foods completely to reach your goals, but consume them in moderation.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)