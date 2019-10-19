Eating for a triathlon

If you believe that to be a triathlete, you have to follow a special diet, you are mistaken! While there is a common notion that it if you want to undertake endurance races, you have to plan your diet, in reality, several triathletes are often eating local cuisine instead of anything fancy or exotic.

India’s newest Iron Man Dr Swaroop Puranik is one such triathlete. Mumbai-based Dr Swaroop completed his second Iron Man North American Championship at Texas, USA on April 27. Prior to this, the 37-year-old had completed Iron Man 70.3 Championship in Dubai on February 1.

An Iron Man Triathlon is an extreme form of the Triathlon and consists of a 3.86-km swim, a 180-km bicycle ride and a 42.2-km marathon run, raced in that order and without a break.

It is widely considered the most gruelling one-day sporting events in the world, with a limited time of 16 hours to complete the race. Dr Swaroop has earned the title twice within the span of just three months.

Yet, if you ask Dr Swaroop what kind of diet regimen he follows, his answer will surprise you. He says he does not follow any strict diet routine! There is just one simple tip he follows: he believes in eating everything in moderation.

“I do not believe in following a very strict diet regime. I eat everything in proportion, but do not take an extreme diet approach to achieve a particular goal,” he mentions.

Dr Swaroop also ensures that he eats seasonal, traditional and locally grown food and never replaces them with any ‘exotic’ options. That is his mantra for a fit and healthy lifestyle.

“I don’t believe in replacing our regular, seasonal fruits with something like an avocado. Or I do not like to replace chapatis with quinoa,” he says.

His idea is simple. A local diet is the best. “I am a son of this soil. The nature and genetics here are a part of my making. So, my diet focuses a lot on local food. For breakfast, I like my upma, poha etc along with my daily cup of chai. Lunch and dinner is simple Indian food like roti , sabji, dal, chawal.

I don’t go overboard with too much junk food,” he explains. Dr Swaroop also says he likes to have his portion of sweets, but in moderation. The key for him is to always follow a balanced diet.

If you are looking to train for an endurance race, you too can follow some of these tips:

Eat good quality, local food

It is important to consume indigenous, locally-grown foods. Eating processed foods may not bring the right kind of nutrition. You should be eating what comes from your own soil.