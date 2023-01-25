Ease of Living 2022: Here's how to give your feedback on BMC's Citizen Perception Survey

Mumbaikars have the option of giving their feedbacks on the BMC's Ease of Living 2022 index which they introduced last year.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation wants every citizen of the city to participate in the Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) and give their feedbacks.

The survery was launched on the Ease of Living website on February 1, 2020.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Central Government handles the Ease of Living index to rank cities throughout the country.

And the CPS helps the government administrations understand the opinion of citizens and help improve service delivery and governance of cities.

Here's how you can post your feedback on it:

Visit https://eol2022.org/CitizenFeedback on any browser from your phone, desktop or laptop.

Scroll down below the CPS description to feedback form and then register your name, age, gender and mobile number.

You will then have to answer a set of 24 questions by selecting the correct option.

You have to rate your city in terms of health services, sanitation, garbage collection, housing, education for children, commute facilities, fire & ambulance services, women safety, recreational services, livelihood opportunities, financial services, air condition, green area, and electricity supply.

