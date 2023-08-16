 Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake Of Magnitude 3.4 Strikes Kolhapur
Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake Of Magnitude 3.4 Strikes Kolhapur

The tremors were felt at 06:45:05 Indian standard time (IST), the NCS stated, adding that the temblor struck at a depth of 5 kms.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Earthquake in Uttarakhand | PTI

Kolhapur, August 16: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology informed. The tremors were felt at 06:45:05 Indian standard time (IST), the NCS stated, adding that the temblor struck at a depth of 5 kms.

Time and Intensity of the earthquake

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 16-08-2023, 06:45:05 IST, Lat: 17.19 & Long: 73.79, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India,” read a post on the official X handle of NCS.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, on August 11, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter struck 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the National Center for Seismology said. The tremors were felt at 02:56:12 Indian standard time (IST). According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was at 10 kms.

