Earthmover falls in sea, retrieved

A JCB vehicle being used in the Coastal Road project crashed into the Arabian Sea on Sunday afternoon. However, there were no casualties reported and the vehicle was retrieved from the waters in a joint operation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, police and MFB personnel.
