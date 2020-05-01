E ward becomes a nightmare for the BMC

Cases in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s E-ward - comprising of areas like Madanpura, Mazgaon, Agripada, Nagpada, Byculla etc -- has witnessed an exponential rise in Covid -19 cases in the last one month. In less than one week, the number of COVID-19 cases in E ward has jumped from 466 cases (on April 25) to 613 cases (on May 1).

Most numbers of cases have been reported in the densely populated areas of Madanpura and Agripada. With Madanpura being the worst affected area in the ward. It has reported nearly 70-80 cases in a month.

Earlier, 52 staffers from Wockhardt hospital in Agripada were tested positive was the biggest cluster case in E ward. Other clusters of cases were found in Morland road where 10 from a family were tested positive last month.

During March first week the number of cases reported in the ward was just 19. However botched-up contact-tracing exercises and lapses in executing crucial measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus during that time led to numbers increasing exponentially. Sources in BMC confirmed that the E ward has seen a hike in the Covid19 cases due to clumsy contact tracing and certain lapses in executing measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the area. The lapse was pointed out by Bhiwandi MLA and corporator from Mandapura Rais Shaikh.

Following that Assistant Municipal Corporator of E ward was transferred and Prashant Gaikwad, AMC of neighbouring D ward was given additional charge of E ward.

The damage, however, was already done and despite containment measures put in place, the cases have been detected on a daily basis. Currently, E ward is the second-worst affected ward after G (South) ward which comprises of Worli Koliwada, Elphinstone, Prabhadevi etc.

Rais Shaikh, "The numbers are increasing as still there are many loose ends to measures that are being taken. The earlier ward officer didn’t pay attention towards tracing Index cases, due to which the number of cases in the ward escalated and are still increasing rapidly. Now that the damage is done,"

On April 20 Shaikh once again wrote to the BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi alleging that the contact tracing measure undertaken by the ward officials in E ward is "not up to the mark". "The plights of the containment zone is deplorable. Still, contract tracing is not done seriously, Asymptomatic contacts of those tested positive are not being tested," he added.

However, considering the speed of positive cases coming to light from E ward, it is becoming a nightmare for the civic officials. Of the total 613 cases reported in the ward as on May 1, only 58 people have recovered and discharged. "Massive awareness campaign is in place. We have intensified containment strategies. Increased number of testing. Due to the maximum number of testing that is being carried out more number of cases are coming out. Currently is on peak and so numbers are increasing, it stabilises and starts decreasing soon," said Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal commissioner E ward (Additional Charge).