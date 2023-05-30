 Dy.CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'Infrastructure projects stalled for 20 yrs were completed by Modi govt'
Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the BJP’s programme to highlight the Modi government’s achievements, said that the people have seen the 10 years of UPA government that was riddled with policy paralysis.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: There had been several infrastructure projects in Maharashtra that had been stalled for over 20 years. But, such projects were cleared by the Modi government and most of them are now being completed. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said while highlighting the benefits that Maharashtra has received from the Modi government’s performance.

Fadnavis alleged that MVA government declined to be part of PM Swanidhi scheme

Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the BJP’s programme to highlight the Modi government’s achievements, said that the people have seen the 10 years of UPA government that was riddled with policy paralysis. Fadnavis, while replying to questions, said that the MVA government declined to be part of the PM Swanidhi scheme and it has been revived by the government under Shinde and him.

Deputy CM Fadnavis: Banks to face action for denying agricultural loans for want of CIBIL score
