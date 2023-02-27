DY Patil T20 Cup: Reliance 1 wins 17th edition of tournament held in Navi Mumbai | Sourced Photo

Reliance 1 won the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup in a thrilling final match against DY Patil B held at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Nerul in Navi Mumbai. The match was decided on the final over.

Batting first, Reliance 1 scored 153 in 20 overs at the final match played on Saturday evening against D T Patil B team. All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen was once again impressive with a fifty. He scored 53 runs in 34 balls with a strike rate of 155.88. Batlag Singh of DY PATIL team B took 4 wickets.

While chasing 153, the D Y Patil B team scored 152 by losing all 10 wickets in 20 overs. Hardik Tamore of Dy Patil group B scored 43 in 34 with a strike rate of 126.17. The final over decided the winner of the tournament. Akash Madhwal of Reliance 1 took 3 wickets with an economy of 8.

Earlier, D Y Patil Team B won the toss and elected to field first. They restricted Reliance 1 at 153. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shokeen of Reliance 1 emerged as the player of the match. More than 20,000 spectators were present at the stadium in the final match.