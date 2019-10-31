DVR stolen from Malad branch of Kapol bank

Mumbai: A few unidentified burglars stole the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras installed at the Malad (W) branch of the Kapol Cooperative Bank on Wednesday, said police.

A case of theft and house-breaking was registered at Malad police station on Wednesday and the officials are trying to ascertain if anything else was stolen.

Police said, the incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the security guards reported to duty. This branch was shut two years, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had dissolved the board of this bank, on alleged charges of impropriety, added police.

Police suspect, the burglars had broken into the bank with an intent to rob, but they were unaware the branch was non-operational. When they failed to find any cash or valuables, the robbers fled with the DVR of the CCTV cameras.

"We suspect the incident occurred in the early hours on Wednesday. We are yet to ascertain if anything else was stolen. Many important documents related to bank transactions were kept inside the branch office, which were found scattered," said George Fernandes, senior inspector of Malad police station.

Police said, the robbers could have fled with the DVR to avoid being identified. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for house-breaking and theft.

Police have recorded the statement of the security guards, who reported the incident. Meanwhile, Malad Police are also checking the CCTV camera footage of the adjoining shops and street cameras to identify the robbers.