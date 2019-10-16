Dutch Royals open ‘Age of Rembrandt’ exhibition in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima inaugurated a first-ever collaborative exhibition titled ‘India & The Netherlands in the Age of Rembrandt’ in Mumbai on Wednesday, officials said.

The two-month-long exhibition has been organised jointly with the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, in collaboration with The Netherlands Consulate here.

The exhibition includes 12 objects on loan from the Rijksmuseum to the CSMVS which has included 10 pieces from its own collection to complement the special initiative which will be on public view till December 16 at its Special Exhibitions Gallery.

The project was conceptualised to celebrate the 400 years of cultural heritage between India and The Netherlands and the 350th death anniversary of iconic Dutch master artist, Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, renowned as simply Rembrandt, this year.