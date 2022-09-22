Dussehra rally: CM Shinde-led Sena moves Bombay HC opposing Uddhav Thackeray's plea on holding event at Shivaji Park

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Sena has approached Bombay High Court opposing plea by Thackeray-led Sena that sought permission to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.
Shinde faction claimed that Uddhav Thackeray had suppressed facts regarding pending dispute over who is the real Shiv Sena.
It prays Bombay High Court to not hear the plea till Election Commission decides on the issue.
The court will hear both Thackeray and Shinde faction's pleas tomorrow, September 23.
The BMC earlier in the morning denied permission to both Thackeray and Shinde factions of Sena for holding the Dussehra rally at Dadar's Shivaji Park.
