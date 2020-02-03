Duo held from Pune for JCB theft in Thane within 24 hrs

Bhayandar: Thanks to a robust intelligence network supported by sophisticated electronic surveillance, sleuths of the Kasarwadavli police under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Kishore Khairnar apprehended two thieves in less than 24 hours after they drove away a JCB from Thane.

The duo, identified as Sumit Mininath Chitare (21) and Chandrakant Pote (18) who were apprehended from Boribel village, located in Daund Tehsil, Pune, have confessed to the crime. While the detection team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sagar Jadhav, managed to recover the stolen JCB worth Rs 27 lakh, the mastermind Balasaheb Pote is still at large.

According to the police, the trio had stolen the JCB belonging to Abhimanyu Madvi from the Waghbil Road area of Thane. Based on the complaint, images captured by CCTV cameras were scanned and on the virtue of their core informer network and electronic surveillance, the team zeroed in on the location of the accused and apprehended them from Pune. “The accused seem to be habitual offenders, investigations were on to ascertain their role in other similar crime,” said Khairnar. A case under section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to custody, police said.