Duo arrested for running job racket

Mumbai: Mumbai crime branch has arrested two persons for cheating aspirants on the pretext of giving jobs abroad. The two have been identified as Kartikeyan Ramaswami, 25 and Kalidas Natarajan, 30.

Working on a tip-off, crime branch picked up five people near Mumbai International airport on Thursday afternoon. During their interrogation, they came to know that Ramaswami and Natarajan were duping three job aspirants by promising them jobs in London.

During their search, crime branch team recovered bogus appointment letters of several shipping companies as well as the self-declaration forms of the ministry of shipping. The duo were later arrested under charges of cheating and forgery.

According to the crime branch officers, the duo along with their accomplices were running a job racket. The gang used to promises lucrative jobs in abroad. Ramaswami was previously arrested for duping aspirants with similar promises.