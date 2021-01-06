Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination across Maharashtra on January 8: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that a dry run will be conducted across Maharashtra on January 8 to check the preparedness of the mechanism rolled out for the vaccination exercise.

While addressing reporters, Tope also said that the Maharashtra government will seek some clarifications from the Centre on the two COVID-19 vaccines approved for the restricted emergency use before launching a mass inoculation drive in the state.

On the availability of COVID-19 vaccine, Tope said the Centre might inform the state government in the next 10 days about the largescale availability of the dosages.

He said cold storage facilities and supply chains are being set up in Maharashtra, which he said is ready to launch the mass vaccination.

"There are some clarifications we are seeking from the Centre about the approved vaccines, as they have been cleared for use citing the emergency situation. Maharashtra will raise its concerns about the vaccines during national video conference with Union health minister scheduled on January 7," Tope said.

A dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive, which is expected to begin soon, was conducted in four districts of Maharashtra on Saturday.