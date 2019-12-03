Drunk man stabs friend to death in Andheri, arrested

Mumbai: An Andheri man was stabbed to death by a friend who was in an inebriated state, early on Monday. Firoz Khan, 54, was fatally attacked by Amjad Muzavar, 41, who was drunk.

Muzavar was arrested within hours and booked for murder. He was produced in a local magistrate court and sent to police custody till December 6.

Firoz and Muzavar went out for drinks late on Sunday, with the former informing his wife he was going to be late. But when Firoz had failed to return past midnight, she went looking for him, only to find him lying in a pool of blood with stab marks on his back.

With the help of local residents, she immediately rushed him to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where he underwent an operation for his injuries, police said. Both Firoz and Muzavar were history-sheeters, according to police.

Meanwhile, Firoz’s brother Yusuf, registered a case of attempt to murder against Muzavar. However, after Firoz succumbed to his injuries at 10am on Monday, a case of murder was lodged at the MIDC police station.

Since Muzavar was a criminal on record, police had an inkling of his whereabouts and sent a police team to his residence, but in vain.

After this, several police teams were formed to trace Muzavar and finally, a team led by Inspector Gaikwad nabbed the accused from Andheri (E) around Monday noon.