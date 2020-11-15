Drunk man killed for ruining sleep

A 43-year-old man from Chembur was stabbed to death in the wee hours of Sunday, for allegedly disturbing the sleep of the accused. The man, who was in an inebriated state, had reportedly dashed into the house of the accused, Dipak Bogwal, 35, in the middle of the night. Enraged by the intrusion, Bogwal is alleged to have stabbed the man in the stomach and neck.

According to the police, the incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the deceased Dilip Kashyap and his relative Omprakash Kashyap were returning to their house in Ganesh Nagar slums in Chembur. At around 12 am Dilip who was inebriated state dashed on Bogwal's house creating a loud thud, Bogwal who was sleeping inside got enraged and came out and confronted the two. According to police Bogwal is into social work and works for an NGO while Dilip is jobless.

According to the police, an argument broke out between them which turned violent when Bogwal drew his knife and allegedly stabbed the victim in his stomach and slashed his neck. The victim was rushed to Shatabdi hospital however; he could not be saved and succumbed to his injuries. The crowd then handed over Bogwal to Chembur police who arrested him under the Indian Penal Code section of 302 (murder), voluntarily causing hurt (323), intentional insult to provoke breach of peace (504) and criminal intimidation (506). He was produced before the court on Sunday and sent to police custody.