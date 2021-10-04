Drugs cases are on the rise in Mumbai

The number of cases registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September this year is twice the figure recorded in 2020. While 11 foreign nationals were nabbed in 46 cases that the NCB registered last year, it has this year arrested 32 foreigners in 98 cases registered till September 23.

According to the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Mumbai heads the drugs cases list, way ahead of second-placed Bengaluru, with 743 cases. The police attributed this to the constant crackdown on drug peddlers and users.

According to the data, till September 23, 194 people were arrested by the NCB, including 32 foreign nationals, wherein major drugs seized from them were codeine (101.5 kg), charas (41 kg), ganja (318 kg), mephedrone (14 kg), heroine (8 kg), ephedrine (10.5 kg), tramadol (4.5 kg), methamphetamine (4.5 kg), LSD (21 gm) and ecstasy (70 gm).

The NCRB data revealed that last year, Mumbai recorded the highest number of cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, when the city reported 3,509 cases, while Bengaluru stood second with 2,766 cases. Indore registered 998 cases followed by Delhi and Kochi at 734 and 706 cases respectively.

Most of the cases registered in the city were of consumption which amounts to over 93% of total NDPS cases.

“The number of cases registered in the city is high due to constant crackdown carried out against drug peddlers. In this process, not only the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) is proactively taking actions against peddlers and drug abusers, but the local police too are working hard at their level. As a result, we see more cases, as well as more arrests and seizures made on a daily basis,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Datta Nalawade.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:16 AM IST