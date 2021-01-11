Drug seizure: Former celebrity manager’s NCB custody extended

Mumbai

A magistrate court on Monday extended the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody of former celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and British national Karan Sajnani for a day. The duo was arrested by the agency on Saturday in connection with a 200-kg drug seizure case.

The court on Monday also granted bail to Rahila’s sister Shaista who had also been arrested on the same day.

The trio had been arrested after the seizure of 200-kilograms of high-quality marijuana which the agency claimed sold for Rs 5,000 per gram and was sold as parcels. The drug was illegally imported and was one of the biggest seizures of recent times, it said.

The agency's team had detected a suspicious parcel from a courier in Bandra West. It had contained Marijuana. In a follow-up operation, the NCB officers claimed to have found a huge stock of the imported stuff from a Khar-resident and businessman Karan Sajnani.

It was on the disclosure of Sajnani that Rahila Furniturewala had got arrested. Rahila was the NCB’s suspect in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and had been named by an accused in the case who was found with commercial quantities of drugs. Rahila’s sister Shaista was arrested as she too was allegedly found in possession of a small quantity of drugs.