‘Drug-Free Mumbai’ drive: Over 400 illegal hawkers penalised across city | Representative Image

As part of the anti-narcotic drive, Mumbai police on Friday took action against 427 unauthorized hawkers and 333 people under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act.

As part of the “Drug-Free Mumbai” campaign, Mumbai police conducted raids across the city on Friday and on day one itself they managed to apprehend and penalise several people and shops for allegedly violating rules.

Police screened over 300 people with criminal records related to NDPS Act

As per statistics by Mumbai Police, they examined 333 people who had criminal records related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Out of which 9 were found involved in possession, consumption, sale or manufacturing of illegal narcotic substances. A total of eight cases were registered by the police, out of which five were found with ganja and three with mephedrone (MD).

The police seized 10,290g of ganja and 42g of MD from the nine accused.

Several hawkers penalised for unauthorized business & encroaching

Meanwhile, 89 pan stall owners were penalised who were allegedly unauthorized and illegally running business. 99 unauthorised hawkers too were penalised who were encroaching outside railway station premises, said the police.