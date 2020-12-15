Drug case: Actor Arjun Rampal summoned again by NCB

“They wanted to question people connected with the case. I agree with the investigation done by the NCB team,” Rampal had said, while speaking to the media after his questioning. When asked about the recovery of medicines regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) from his residence, Rampal had said the prescriptions had been handed over to the agency.

Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has also been questioned. The NCB had searched the premises of Rampal’s Bandra flat and seized electronic gadgets and medicine. The NCB has arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of Rampal’s girlfriend in connection with their ongoing probe in a drug case linked with the death of actor Sushant Singh.



Rampal is being questioned in two cases–Nos. 16 and 24 of this year. Case No. 16 is linked with the death of Rajput, in which the agency has already arrested Demetriades. Others arrested include actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several more, linked to alleged peddling of banned narcotics substances.



The second case, No. 24, in which Rampal will be probed, pertains to an international drug trafficking case, in which Agisilaos and former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Prasad were taken in custody by the agency earlier. The duo was first arrested in the case linked to Rajput’s death but the NCB sought their custody before the court after “their role came forth in the other case,”.