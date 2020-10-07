Drowned Ghatkopar woman’s kin meets city top cop Param Bir Singh seeking justice

The family members of a Ghatkopar woman, who died after falling into an open manhole, met Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday and demanded justice.

Sheetal Bhanushali, 35, died after falling into an open manhole in Ghatkopar on Saturday. Her body was recovered a day later from the sea near Haji Ali.

On Wednesday, her husband Jitesh Bhanushali along with his friend Kamlesh met Singh at his office. The family member gave a letter to Singh and demanded an action against the culprit. Singh has assured to help the family.

On Saturday evening, Sheetal, a mother of two, had gone to the flour mill. As it was raining heavily in the area, her son Jay called her to check her whereabouts. She told him that she was on her way home; however, a moment later her phone became unreachable. When she did not return home, her family members started looking for her. However, they could not find her until late night. The family members then approached Ghatkopar police and registered a missing persons complaint.

When the water receded the next morning, the family resumed their search. This is when they found her flour bag near an open manhole. Looking at the scenario, it was assumed that Sheetal had fallen into the manhole.

Around 11.30 on Sunday night, her body was spotted in the water near Haji Ali. The autopsy report confirmed that Sheetal had died of drowning and was COVID-19 positive .

Following this, her body was recovered from Haji Ali at least 20 kilometres away from her home. A question was raised as to how the body could have floated this far. The civic officials claimed that the Ghatkopar drain is not connected to the Worli nullah; neither was the manhole big enough for an adult to fall into it.