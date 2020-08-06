Drop in number of people kept under quarantine

There is some good news during the ongoing pandemic, there has been a 27 per cent and 62 per cent drop in the number of individuals being home and institutional quarantined in the city respectively. Civic officials attributed this decrease to more people getting recovered and discharged soon from these centres.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in the last one month the number of people kept under home quarantine has reduced to 1,78,740 from 2,46,870 which was on July 3. Similarly, during the same period 12,374 people were quarantined at private institutions like lodges, schools which has now come down to 4,674. “In the last two months we have come with good strategies which have helped us to yield good results due to which corona cases have been flattened and soon it will start to decline,” said an officail.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC said earlier they used to get cases from slums areas but now more people are getting affected in residential areas. Following which they are focusing on individuals who have been home quarantined. “The numbers of home quarantined will decrease more in the next two weeks as of the total 1,78,740 more than 30 per cent have completed their 14 days quarantined period,” he said.

Moreover the people from slums were quarantined at institutional centres but now cases from slums have reduced due to which there has been steep decrease. “Soon we will be closing all the institutional quarantined as load has been reduced. Similarly CCC centres are also being closed and only two or three will be opened,” added Kakani.

Till June, almost 60 per cent of the beds under CCC-1 and CCC-2 facilities were occupied with high risk contacts, asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients. But now, almost 92% of the beds are lying vacant in all the wards.

BMC has instructed the ward officers to hand over the vacant CCC facilities to the respective owners. “We will keep a certain number of beds in each ward as a precaution,” said Kakani.