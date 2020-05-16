Drone surveillance over Karanja village after coronavirus positive cases reaches 98

The Navi Mumbai police have started aerial surveillance of Karanja village after upsurge in positive cases of coronavirus in the village last week. So far, 98 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the village and the entire area has been declared as a red zone.

The Raigad district administration has asked villagers to stay at home and not to step out. Since the village has narrow lanes, the police decided to use drone to keep watch on unnecessary movements of villagers.

“Though villagers are following the lockdown diligently and staying at home. Since the village is very old and lanes are very narrow, drone help is being taken to surveillance from above,” said an official from the Uran police station.

According to an official from the Raigad district collector, 92 persons were infected from a fisherman. “The mother of the fisherman had died and there was a mourning at his home where two villagers had gathered,” said an official from the collector office. He added that the 43-year-old villager tested positive last Friday, following which 21 of his family members and relatives also tested positive.

After his family members tested positive of COVID-19, the local administration traced 67 close contacts and their swabs were sent for testing and the report revealed 27 more cases due to the virus. They were admitted in MGM Hospital in Kamothe. “The hunt began again who had come close to these people and by Wednesday, 44 more were found infected in the village,” said the official.

Now, the Raigad Collector office then set up a booth in the village to take a swab of villagers.

Nidhi Chaudhary, the Raigad district collector had then declared Uran Taluka as red zone after 48 positive cases in just three days last week. As per the Central government report, Raigad district was under the Orange zone. However, due to a sudden rise in positive cases, parts of the district are now under the Red Zone.

RAF personnel tests positive

A 34-year-old Rapid Action Force personnel in Taloja tested positive of coronavirus. As per the health department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the RAF personnel was visiting a hospital for his appendix and prima facie when he might have contracted the virus. He has been admitted in MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Meanwhile, 15 new positive cases were reported on May 16 under the PMC. The total positive cases of COVID-19 reached 246 and 112 of them have discharged while seven deaths have been reported.