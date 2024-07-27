'Dronagiri, Uran To Attract Substantial Investment': CIDCO VCMD

The Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (VCMD) of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Vijay Singhal has said that the next two years will be crucial for the development of Dronagiri and Uran in Raigad district, marking a period of significant growth. With the completion of key infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and the ongoing work on the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), these areas are poised for tremendous potential.

“The airport, which recently saw the calibration of its navigation system, is progressing well, with one runway already completed. Efforts to enhance connectivity, including new metro lines and road networks, are actively underway and will be completed as planned. The development of Dronagiri and Uran, supported by these transportation facilities, will attract substantial investment and open up numerous growth opportunities,” Singhal said at the first Change of Guard ceremony of CREDAI-MCHI Dronagiri unit recently.

“Dronagiri and Uran are pivotal to the development of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai due to their strategic location and growth potential. Situated near to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Dronagiri is emerging as a key area for real estate investment, benefiting from its proximity to one of India’s largest ports,” Singhal said.

President of CREDAI-MCHI, Domnic Romell said, “CREDAI-MCHI has always played a significant role in the development of Dronagiri and Uran, supporting both the chapter and individual initiatives. We will ensure that all necessary support is provided to the CREDAI-MCHI Dronagiri Unit to foster growth and drive development in these areas.”

The newly-elected President of CREDAI-MCHI Dronagiri Unit, Rakesh Prajapati said, “I plan to focus on the development of the area by holding regular meetings to discuss all major issues and organize educative seminars at least once in a quarter to benefit all members on various important topics. We will visit prominent builder sites and offices to learn about the new technologies being used in the industry.”