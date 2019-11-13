Driver decamps with logistics van carrying Rs 72 lakh cash, arrested

Ali went to his house in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar and gave the bag containing over Rs 72 lakh to his daughter, the official said.

The accused then abandoned the van in Dahisar and boarded a train to Kandivali, he said.

Ali's mobile number and GPRS in the van helped the police to track his movements, the official added.

"The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is underway," deputy commissioner of police Zone 11 Mohan Dahikar said.

An offence has been registered against Ali at Bangur Nagar police station under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, and he will be produced in court, the official added.