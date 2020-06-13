DRI seizes illegally imported cigarettes

After receiving specific information, officers of DRI, MZU intercepted a 40 feet container with declared goods as Dates, on arrival from Dubai at JNPT, Nhava Sheva port.

Detailed examination of the container resulted in recovery of illegally imported foreign brand cigarettes comprising of 600 Master Box containing 32640 cartons containing 71,61,600 foreign brand cigarette sticks totally valued at Rs. 11,88,28,800/-.

Two persons have been arrested and remanded to JC till 25th June. Further investigation is on.