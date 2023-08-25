DRI Seizes 101.31 Kilograms Of Methaqualone Worth ₹50.65 Crore; 5 Arrested in Connection

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths have seized 101.31 kilograms of psychotropic substance purported to be Methaqualone valued at Rs 50.65 crore and have arrested five persons in connection with the case, agency officials said on Friday.

According to the DRI, based on intelligence, the officers of DRI intercepted one vehicle having Telangana registration, at Pune on 22.08.2023. During detailed examination of the said vehicle, it was found that the vehicle was carrying four blue coloured plastic containers containing white crystalline material.

"Primary field tests indicated the said substance to be Methaqualone, a psychotropic substance under the provisions of the NDPS Act. Therefore, the said vehicle along with the 101.31 kilograms of said substance purported to be Methaqualone, having an illicit value of Rs. 50.65 crores , has been seized by the DRI," said an agency official.

Five persons, who are residents of Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana have been arrested in connection with the case. Preliminary investigations indicate that the arrested persons were engaged in illegal sale, purchase, transportation and export of psychotropic substances and the cartel may be spread in multiple states of India and may also have overseas connections. Further Investigation in this case is in progress.

DRI is a premier agency which combats import export frauds, besides doing anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics work. The booking of this case reaffirms DRI’s commitment towards combating the drug menace in the country.

