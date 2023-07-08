DRI Issues Notices to Exporters for Illegal Shipment of Restricted Materials | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has issued notices to seven exporters who allegedly exported restricted sensitive materials and confiscated shipments from Mumbai, Gujarat, and Chennai. The DRI detected prohibited items, including materials and equipment for nuclear reactors, that were exported without prior approval.

Confiscated shipments

The confiscated shipments contained chemicals, minerals, metal and alloys, and some essential commodities that are listed under the Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment, and Technologies (SCOMET) list. This list includes materials used for nuclear technology, defense production, and essential raw materials for the domestic industry.

"DRI officials allege that exporters were manipulating restricted products and exporting them without the mandatory prior permission required for products under the SCOMET list."

The SCOMET list is administered by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which notifies the products subject to restriction and licensing regulations.

Every SCOMET authorization holder is required to retain specified records in manual or electronic form for a period of five years from the date of import or export. Additionally, a modified format for the end-use cum end-user certificate is necessary to obtain an export license for such restricted items.

