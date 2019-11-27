Dressed as guest, thieves target Mira Road weddings

Bhayandar: While attending marriage ceremonies, hosts have a reason to be more cautious while dealing with any extra-friendly but unknown guests, especially minors, for he/she might be a smartly-dressed thief in disguise waiting for the right opportunity to strike.

A spate of thefts at the wedding grounds and banquet halls in the Mira Road-Kashimira belt have become a cause of worry for the Thane (rural) police and are on the lookout for the gang who are targeting people at wedding and reception ceremonies.

One such minor suspect recently struck at a swanky wedding lawn in Mira Road and robbed a hand bag containing gold ornaments and valuables worth more than Rs 4 lakh.

The entire sequence of events, which has been captured by the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras, indicate the involvement of a well-dressed boy who seem to be well-versed in etiquettes required at high-profile gatherings.

Following a complaint by the groom’s family, a case under sections 379 of IPC has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station, which released the photo of the suspect.

Police sub-inspector Suhel Pathan is conducting the investigation in the case. However, similar cases during the wedding season in the past remained undetected, sources said.