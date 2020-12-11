Dress code for Maha govt employees now: Ban on jeans t-shirts & slippers in offices

Sartorial splendour is in, slovenliness is out at work. The Maha Vikas Aghadi Government has imposed a stringent dress code for its 17 lakh employees, officers, contract staff, as well as for consultants. There is a ban on wearing T-shirts, jeans and slippers to work. Also ruled out are dark-coloured clothes and low necklines. To promote the use of khadi, on Fridays, all officers and employees are to wear khadi to work.

Further, the government guidelines said, women officers and employees had to wear chappals, sandals and shoes to work as far as possible, while male officers and employees had to wear shoes and sandals. The use of slippers was to be strictly avoided.

Officers and employees are expected to be neatly dressed and present a professional appearance at all times. ‘The dress is an integral part of the personality of officers and employees. The better they dress, the better will be the impression of visitors,’ the guidelines said.

‘For example, female employees should be attired in saris, salwars/ churidar kurtas, trousers and kurtas or shirts, as well as dupattas, if required. Male employees should wear shirts, pants/ trousers,’ the government said in its guidelines. Employees and officers should take care to look neat and presentable at all times, the guidelines said.

The guidelines have been issued after it was found that most officers and employees were indifferent to their appearance at work. ‘This tarnishes the image of government employees in the minds of the people. Therefore, they should present themselves neatly, in formal attire,’ said the guidelines.

According to the government, unclean, unironed and unsuitable attire indirectly affects the work of the officers and employees. ‘Proper attire is essential as visitors expect to meet presentable-looking people and professional behaviour from officers and employees.’

BrihanMumbai Rajyasarkari Karmachari Sanghatana General Secretary Avinash Daund said the dress code should be strictly followed by officers and high-ranking officers too. ‘‘The Sanghatana has no objection, provided it is followed by all in true letter and spirit. The government has issued a dress code without holding a discussion with the Sanghatana representatives. The government should provide khadi to employees,’’ he noted.

Further, the government insists that all its officials and employees conduct themselves well and present themselves decently at all times. The government has clarified that the dress code will be applicable to officers and employees posted in various ministries and departments in Mantralaya and other offices across the state.